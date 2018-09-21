City makes change in curfew hours

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg has amended its curfew hours.

The city announced that the curfew hours within the jurisdiction of the city are now from midnight to 5 a.m.

First-responders, medical providers, volunteers for disaster organizations, the media, and those traveling to and from work during the hours of the curfew are exempt.

This is the third curfew change within the city since the storm began. Orginially the crefew was set between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sept. 13, then on Tuesday moved the curfew to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.