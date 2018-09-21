Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police officers noticed a broken window and damage to a door at Community Drug on Atkinson Street on Sunday. There was $2,500 in damage but nothing was reported missing from the building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department Sunday that someone had tried to break into the residence and damaged a deadbolt of the door valued at $30.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKinnon Drive reported to the police department Monday that unknown persons had forced open the door and stole a 42-inch TV and an 18-inch silver chain totaling $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department Monday that she had been evacuated from her home and, when she came back, she noticed it had been broken into and some items stolen. The items taken were a TV, a tablet, assorted clothes and a pocketbook containing medicines and various cards totaling $850.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department Monday that someone had attempted to break into the residence causing $200 of damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had broken in through a bathroom window and stole several items. The items included at 32-inch TV and a Play Station totaling $350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department Tuesday that someone had entered her residence and took a TV valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sawdust Lane reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had entered his vehicle and stole several items. The items included two bags, a sash, a glove and apron, and a saw totaling $296.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department Tuesday that someone had entered her apartment and ransacked it but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had entered her vehicle by the trunk and door being open. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included a 60-inch TV and a cable box totaling $2,820. No damage was reported to the property.

LAURINBURG —Police responded to a break-in of a motor vehicle on McNair Avenue Thursday, the owners of the vehicle where from Georgia and were visiting family during the storm. The victim told police that various items had been stolen from the vehicle. The items include a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Ruger 357 revolver, a duffel bag with assorted clothing, an assortment of medicines,various SD cards, various flash-drives, a Dewalt tool bag, a Black and Decker light, and two cell phones totaling $3,590. There was no damage reported to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — St. Mary’s Church on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into the church by causing $200 damage to a door and stole two hats valued at $10 each.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charles Drive reported to the police department Thursday that someone had broken into a storage building and took several items. The items include a chainsaw and jigsaw valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had kicked in the door to the residence but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Heather Lane reported to the police department Sunday that his vehicle had been broken into and several items stolen. The items include a backpack and boat key valued at $25 and $10 in loose change.

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to Auto-Zone on South Main Street about a larceny of keys on Thursday. The victim who is from Lumberton told officers that he bought several items and left his keys on the counter when he left. When he came back for the keys they were missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department Thursday that while on First Street his vehicle had been shot at. There was about $200 of damage done to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Each Church Street reported to the police department Thursday that she had been watching TV when the TV went out. She got up and looked out the window and noticed her cable wire had been cut my someone.

Car chase

LAURINBURG — Police were lead on a small car chase on Thursday by 30-year-old Stephon McEachin of Washington Street. Officers noticed a silver van with no registration display and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle failed to stop the officers turned on the blue lights and sirens but the vehicle still did not stop.

Police continued the chase where it ended in McEachin’s residence. He was given citations for driving while license revoked, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, no insurance, expired registration, inspection violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper display of registration.

