Man drowns after being swept away during flood

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill man was killed Sunday when flooding from Hurricane Florence hit the area, according to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department.

While driving on Old Lumberton Road Sunday, 73-year-old Hubert Huntley’s vehicle was swept away by rising flood waters. The vehicle ended up in a wooded area as the flood waters continued to rise, overwhelming Huntley and his 2016 Ford Fusion.

When the rescue team made it to the vehicle, Huntley was reportedly already deceased.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning.