Teens arrested Tuesday after church break-in

LAURINBURG — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday night after being caught on the roof of a church after the city’s curfew.

The Laurinburg Police Department was called to Stewartsville Baptist Church on McColl Road about a suspicious individual. Upon arrival, police noticed people on the roof of the church.

Officers entered the church and located two individuals hiding.

The 17-year-olds were identified as Derick Shane Tyson and Gabriel Lee Williams, both of Plantation Road.

They were each charged with breaking and entering and a city ordinance violation for breaking curfew. The two were each given a $2,500 unsecured bond.