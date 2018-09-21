Local agency passing out water to clients, public

Courtesy photo Volunteers load cases of water purchased by ReNew Life Group from money donated this week. Courtesy photo Volunteers load cases of water purchased by ReNew Life Group from money donated this week.

LAURINBURG — Located on James Street, ReNew Life Group, LLC usually helps the community through counseling — but they are currently helping in a new way.

ReNew Life Group is an outpatient behavioral health service provider supporting adults, adolescents and families with behavioral and mental health needs ranging from ADHD to anger management.

ReNew Life’s Chief Operating Officer Dee Rainer lives in Charlotte and was thankful she didn’t have any damage from lst week’s hurricane, but she works in Laurinburg and her parents live in the area — and she saw the devastation in the area.

“I was just sitting at home watching the devastation on the news and I was like, what can we do?” Rainer said. “Then I heard about the water contamination and I just simply sent out a text to my friends.”

The text told about the need for bottled water in the area and asked for donations. From that one text, $600 was raised and brought around 90 donated cases of water from Charlotte. In total the organization has more than 300 cases of bottled water.

Before opening it up to the public, the organization is dropping off two cases per family in need at their homes throughout Scotland County. The organization had a van take water to clients out in areas like Wagram and Laurel Hill on Thursday and was planning on going to clients in the city on Friday.

Rainer believes there will be plenty of water left over after the distribution to clients, so she plans on opening it up to anyone who needs it.

“We will continue to distribute until its gone, everyone needs water,” Rainer said. “There’s still some good people in the world and when you put out the call for help people do answer.”

Besides donating the water to families in need, ReNew Life has opened its doors to allow for children to come in and talk to therapists about the traumatic times.

“We’ve just opened our doors so the parents can handle their business without more needed stress,” Rainer said. “And the kids can come here and talk about how they’re feeling about everything.

ReNew Life is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 118C James St.

For the status of the water or for information, contact ReNew Life Group at 910-291-0078.

Courtesy photo Volunteers load cases of water purchased by ReNew Life Group from money donated this week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_water-Donated.jpg Courtesy photo Volunteers load cases of water purchased by ReNew Life Group from money donated this week.