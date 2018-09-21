Nightmare on Main Street headed to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — The air might not yet be October crisp, but organizers are preparing for a terrifying Halloween on Main Street in Laurinburg.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce to present the second annual Insanitarium — which has moved to a new location — with the theme of “Nightmare on Main Street.”

The event will be held on Oct. 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 116 Roper St. from 8 p.m. to midnight. For the event, the Laurinburg City Council has agreed to close off a portion of Roper Street around the building for the event.

In preparation for the ghoulish nights, there will be a trailer highlighting some characters that will appear in the haunted house coming to computer screens soon.

Despite the location move, Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham thinks the event will be an extremely positive one for the community and the two entities putting it on.

“We’re extremely excited to host the event again with the Chamber,” Graham said. “Though we’re not at the old Wagram prison this year, we’re still expecting a great atmosphere with the road around the building being closed. It’s going to be an amazing and exciting family event.

Those who attend are likely to see familiar horror-movie monsters such as Pennywise, Jigsaw and Michael Myers — as well as various clowns, monsters, and ghosts roaming throughout the two-story location.

As part of the event, there will likely be live music and other activities besides the haunted house, but the information hasn’t been released yet.

While officials are excited to put the event on, help is still needed. Graham says they are currently looking to hire 23 actors and two makeup artists. Those who want to work would have to be at all four of the events and work from 6 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Those who are interested must be at least 16 years old and must be OK with working with theater fog and strobe lights for several hours.

To apply, those interested can go to Scotland County’s website and select career opportunities.

The video will be appearing on the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook page in the next few weeks. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.insanitarium18.com.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC5980.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC6010.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC6026.jpg

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]