The city hopes this will give visitors a reason to stop in the city.

LAURINBURG ─ The Laurinburg Dog Park is open to the community and travelers.

The Dog Park is located on the 401 Service Road in Laurinburg and offers plenty of room for dogs to stretch their legs after a long road trip and the city hopes it will bring more people into the local businesses off Hwy 74.

“It’s been such a big effort between all the departments in the city to get this completed,” said Community Development Director Michael Mandeville. “We had a vision a year or two ago and I can’t believe we actually got it to this point, it’s extremely surreal but it’s exciting. It’s going to be big for us and the businesses here in Laurinburg, it’s why we put out the picnic tables and everything; so people can stop and get something to eat and have somewhere to stop on their way to the beach.”

To help get the park to completion, T-Mobile awarded the city its Hometown Grant for around $50,000.

“I can’t say enough thanks to T-Mobile for supplying the funding for this project and the city of Laurinburg employees who over the past several months have made this into what it is today,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We’re all really excited about what our community can use this for as well as getting people off 74 and into Laurinburg and our businesses.”

During the ribbon-cutting Thursday morning, Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis spoke about how this is going to help the businesses in Laurinburg.

“This certainly is a facility that is open to all the citizens of Laurinburg but it’s really an investment in our economic development,” Willis said. “Our strategy of maximizing our 74 access has already in the last three years has yielded eight new businesses, created 124 new jobs and $12 million in sales … it really is part of a strategy.”

Wayfinding signs directing travelers to the park are on each Hwy 74 exit and the signs continue down 401 directing people to the park’s location.

The park features two different fenced-in dog areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. The area also has dog fountains, benches, trash cans, and bags to pick up dog waste.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.