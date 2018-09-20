Donations being accepted at local organization

LAURINBURG — The Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc., is working on helping those affected by Hurricane Florence.

The non-profit organization is currently serving as a donation and pickup site focused on food, clothing and bedding.

Church Community Services Director Robert Macy said the organization was always looking for non-perishable foods for clients but is now looking for undergarments such as socks and underwear as well as men’s clothing items.

The location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and offers assistance to those in need throughout the year.

Church Community Services provides assistance through different programs that are designed to address needs such as food, clothing, shelter, prescription assistance, and utility assistance.

The organization was established in 1989 and has come a long way since. In 2017 they were able to feed 18,000 people, clothe 14,000 people and assist nearly 500 families with rent and utilities.

Besides the help of more than 30 partners, the organization is thankful to its volunteers as Macy believes they wouldn’t be as successful without them.

“Our volunteers are the best, second only to our clients,” Macy said. “We wouldn’t be able to do as much as we do without them.”

Church Community Services is located on 108 South Gill St. in Laurinburg across from the post-office.

For information, call the Church Community Services at 910-276-8330.

