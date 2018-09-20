Court canceled but clerk’s office is open

LAURINBURG — Despite the office of the Scotland County Clerk of Superior Court reopening Thursday, court will remain canceled for the rest of the week.

Philip McCrae, clerk of courts, announced that if there was a 50B (Domestic Violence) case scheduled to be heard on Sept. 17, the case has been continued until 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. He said any temporary orders previously entered are extended and shall remain in force until then.

Other cases from this week will also be continued and those with a court date will get a letter in the mail with the new date. The new dates can also be found on the public terminal or online at www.nccourts.org, but it will take a day or so to put the new information in the system. Dates for court are not typically given out over the phone due to people who miss court and blame it on the clerk’s office.

Since court was canceled no jurors were required to report this week, but all remaining jurors from Jury Panels One through Four who have not been questioned in the courtroom, and all members of Panel Five, should report for duty at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. All members of Panels Six through 10 should call the jury line by 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 and follow instructions.

The public may call 910-266-4404 for a recorded message with the most current court information.