LAURINBURG — A second arrest has been made in the February death of a game room owner.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Donavon Bennett-Burch of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday for robbery with a dangerous weapon and murder.

Bennett-Burch was arrested in Charlotte before being transported to Scotland County where he was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

The charges are in connection with the death of 31-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 deputies responded to the Skilled Game Room at the corner of Riverton Road and Airbase Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

“From what we understand, three men came into the business and one of them lured the clerk, who was also the owner of the business, to a machine saying it wasn’t working,” Dover previously told The Exchange. “Another male then came up behind the clerk and held a firearm to him and a struggle ensued. While this was going on, a third male went behind the wall to where the register was and began taking money. During the struggle, the clerk was shot.”

Bennett-Burch is the second man to be arrested in the case after 27-year-old Devashay Lequan Walker of Charlotte was arrested and charged with murder and robbery on April 6.

More arrests are expected to follow in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332 or use the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146 or the Scotland Crimestoppers via the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the mobile web p3tips.com.

