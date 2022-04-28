Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of County Line Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that their storage building was broken into and two ATVs, a Honda Rancher and a Suzuki Ozark were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cedar Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a handgun and a tablet.

GIBSON — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Browns School Road on Monday that someone stole lumber, 80 LED chrome ceiling lights, electric wiring and electrical circuit breakers at a home that was under construction.

LAURINBURG — Clayton Homes reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into a home and stole a fridge and a stove.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that $280 and a 12-gauge shotgun were stolen out of their vehicle

EAST LAURINBURG — The Town of East Laurinburg reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a battery was stolen out of a truck.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into the COVID-19 site and damaged 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Larceny

EAST LAURINBURG — East Laurinburg Church of God reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 22 that unknown persons stole a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen checks from her checkbook.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their cellphone was taken out of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Frederick Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that their 1996 Plymouth Voyager was stolen from their front yard.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bridle Path Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons went in and damaged the residence

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that they heard a noise and when they looked a black male and white female were trying to pick the lock to their door. When they called out the two claimed it was the wrong residence before fleeing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Samoa Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone attempted to break into their residence causing damage to a screen door and the front door.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone shot at their residence. No one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Allen Michael Mintz, 31, of Seventh Street was arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Ray Hatcher, 55, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Matthew Alridge, 29, of Jessica Road was arrested for failure to appear and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,600 bond.