LAURINBURG — A Wagram man has been arrested after leading police on a car chase Wednesday evening.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers attempted to stop a white BMW at the intersection of Washington and Marcellus streets around 8 p.m.

The stop was due to the vehicle having expired registration plates, expired inspection, and no insurance. When officers activated the blue lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled.

Officers followed the vehicle when they saw the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Joseph Chavis, throwing items out of the vehicle.

Chavis ran through several stop signs and exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour before stopping on McGirts Bridge Road near Highland Road. When officers approached the vehicle and commanded Chavis to get out, he refused to leave the vehicle and locked the doors in an attempt to keep officers out.

The officers forced entry into the vehicle and arrested Chavis.

Officers followed the path Chavis took to find the items he discarded from the vehicle and he fled, finding 28 grams of cocaine, five grams of marijuana wax, over an ounce of marijuana, and suboxone strips.

Chavis was charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of suboxone strips, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale, multiple traffic violations, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $10,000 bond.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.