LAURINBURG —The former Fighting Scots Band Director has been arrested for an alleged relationship with a student, according to law enforcement.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Scotland County Schools Facebook page caused notice after posting a statement sharing that Britton Goodwin was no longer employed by the school. The post did not share any other details other than that law enforcement was involved.

According to a report from Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, Goodwin was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

The charges came after the LPD was notified on March 28, 2022, that there was an alleged inappropriate relationship between Goodwin and a student.

“An investigation began into the allegations which revealed during the 2015-2016 school year, Britton Scott Goodwin was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while on and off the campus of Scotland High School,” Young said in the press release.

The age and identity of the victim are not being released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211.

Goodwin was the Scotland High School and district “Teacher of the Year” in 2020, he was also selected as the Scotland County Honored Educator Scholar for 2020-2021 by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Inc.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Exchange.