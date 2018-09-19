Council gets first update on risk management assessment

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council heard from Tom Anderson of the North Carolina League of Municipalities on Tuesday, who came to do a risk assessment of the inner workings of the Laurinburg Police Department.

Council members decided to have the NCLM do an assessment in March, however, the main concern is about the crime in the city, which the assessment does not focus on.

Anderson said the department was quick to fix whatever he told them to, and he would continue checking up. He said he would do his final visit when the department moves into the new city hall.

Council also heard from Jay Todd, chair for the Downtown Advisory Committee, who updated the council on what the group was doing— but also asked for some approvals. Todd asked council for a budget of $5,000 since there wasn’t one and for the approval to move forward with becoming a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which was recommended by the Main Street program to acquire more funding for the downtown.

The $5,000 would go towards events and planning for the downtown and its businesses.

Both items were unanimously approved by council.

City Manager Charles Nichols also gave an update on hurricane efforts that were going on throughout the city. Nichols explained that around 98- to 99-percent of the power was back on in the city — the reasoning for it not being 100 percent was due to some homes having the electrical boxes torn off and the city cannot fix them.

“It has to be an electrician to fix that,” he said.

The water systems were in the process of getting completely back up, but there is still a boil advisory for those who have water.

Nichols also said that the investor who owns the State Bank and Market Furniture building is aware of the latter’s collapse during the storm and the remaining walls will be coming down. The city itself is not liable for the building but is going forward to start with the unsafe building procedure.

In addition to the meeting, it was announced Wednesday morning that telephones in the Sanford building were not working. The departments that were affected included City Manager, City Clerk, Community Development, Planning & Zoning, Cemetery, GIS and HR/Personnel. The fax lines were also not working.

The service was restored later Wednesday morning.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]