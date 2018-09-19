Organizations help those in need in Florence’s aftermath

Patterson Patterson

LAURINBURG — In Hurricane Florence’s aftermath, many of those in Scotland County are coming together to help those in need.

The American Red Cross shelter is currently holding 28 clients and has moved for a second time — this time to the former North Laurinburg Elementary School building. Originally located in the Scotland High School gym, folks were moved due to rising waters in the area to the St. Andrew’s University gym.

Since the St. Andrew’s gym didn’t have power, County Manager Kevin Patterson said the decision was made to move those still in the shelter in order to help make them more comfortable. North Laurinburg school hs both power and air-conditioning.

The residents have been helped not only by the volunteers at the shelter but also by the community. Patterson said that, on Wednesday, the remaining clients were taken to Helping Hand to get clothes and were being fed lunch by Bright Hopewell Baptist Church, where others in the community were being fed.

Patterson hopes that those still in the shelter will be able to go home soon, but it all depends on safety.

“We’re going to start (Wednesday) afternoon trying to return the clients to their homes,” Patterson said. “It all depends on if it’s safe or not, but we’re looking to see a wind-down of the shelter very soon.”

Scotland County Schools are also trying to help the community by providing meals to students. The meal program began with lunch on Wednesday at three locations. Students under the age of 18 can receive food at Laurel Hill Elementary, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and Scotland High School.

From 8 to 10 a.m. breakfast will be served and, from noon to 2 p.m., lunch will be served.

The last day for the program will be Friday as of now while the school itself will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

The program is much like the summer’s feeding program that was put on by the schools and Restoring Hope. The schools understand that many of the students depend on meals at school as a primary source of nutrition and many students are in homes that are without, or with limited access to food because of the storm.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

