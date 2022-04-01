LAURINBURG — After a two-year hiatus, Springfest is coming back.

The downtown Laurinburg event will be kicking off with the first Laurinburg After 5 of the year on Friday, April 29 then on April 30 the FUNd Run and Spring Arts Festival, which will be hosting some new events this year takes place.

One of the newer events is the Student Art Show which will feature local student artists in the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast.

“The Student Art Show is a collaborative effort between the Arts Council, St. Andrews University Art Department, Scotland County Schools Arts Department, area private schools and the Laurinburg Area Homeschooling Community,” said Holly Goodwin, a volunteer with the Arts Council of Scotland County. “The art show will feature drawings and stained glass panels from St. Andrews University undergraduate students and a variety of artwork by kindergarten through 12th-grade students from our county. We will also have a Student Art Show Open House and Reception on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the first Laurinburg After 5 of the season! The public is invited to attend both free events.”

Goodwin added there will also be plenty of events for kids throughout the day as well with the Kids Zone, between Roper and Railroad streets. Activities include bouncy houses, face painting and carnival-style games put together by various vendors such as the Scotland County Girl Scouts, Scotland County Memorial Library, Discovery Place Kids from Rockingham, Laurinburg Lanes, Bragg Bounce Rentals, Laurinburg SECU and more.

“All games in the Kids Zone are free and open to all age groups, and are made possible by the contributions of amazing community members, businesses and volunteers,” Goodwin said. “We will also have food, drinks and sno-cones available for purchase in the food truck area. Other groups, businesses or organizations that would like to sponsor a free game booth in the Kids Zone can contact the Arts Council for an application and submit it by April 20.”

Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Myra Stone added the day will be packed full of entertainment as well.

“Mark McKinney & Co will be performing from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. and we also have Fierce Dance Studio and Legacy Dance Studio will be performing starting at 11 a.m.,” she said. “We also plan to have the stilt walker back again this year from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., which is very exciting because so many people loved having her there last time.”

Throughout downtown there will be vendors selling everything from food to homemade art pieces, and those interested in becoming a vendor can still do so by visiting storyartscenter.org. Besides vendor applications, Stone added people can visit the website to sign up as a volunteer for the event as well. The deadline for vendor applications is April 20.

The Saturday event will also have the first Farmers Market of the year as well in McDuffie Square, the greenspace located directly behind South Main Street.

“We’re all really excited to get to be having this event this year,” Stone said. “We’re hoping that we’re going to have a lot of people come out and join us and enjoy what will hopefully be a wonderful weekend.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.