LAURINBURG — Scotland Crimestoppers is expanding its ways to accept tips from the Scotland County community.

The non-profit announced a partnership with the Texas-based company Anderson Software to accept tips online through the Crimestopper website and via an app.

“We’re really excited about getting this launched,” said Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young. “This is going to give citizens in our community another way to submit tips to help keep our community safe. The app also allows for the tipster to anonymously contact the law enforcement officer in real-time which will be a great asset for our community and officers.”

Anderson Software is a leader in the industry with the latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution called P3 Intel. The P3 app can be downloaded via iOS and Android platforms. The encryption processes used by Anderson Software obscure identifying information and provides assured anonymity for tipsters.

“This app is completely free to our community and we hope that people take advantage of it to help us create a safer community,” Young said. “We also now have the ability to take tips on our website, so if people don’t want to download the app they can go to their computer and submit a tip on our website, scotlandcountycs.com. You can also utilize the website to sign up for our Gotcha Camera Program or give a donation.”

Young added the analog phone hotline will still be operational and those who have submitted a tip through any of the three ways can visit the P3 website with their tip identification number and password to submit follow-up information, engage in real-time chats with officers, submit photos or videos and be informed of the outcome of their tip.

“We’re hoping that by using these ways to collect tips we’ll enhance communications with the public to build a safer and more trusting community where everyone prospers,” Young said.

The tip line is anonymous and can lead to a cash reward to the tipster if an arrest in the case is made. When tipsters place a call or submit a tip online they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used after an arrest is made, allowing the tipster to identify themselves as the original tipster online or via the phone then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

Visit the website at P3 website at www. p3tips.com and the Scotland Crimestoppers website at www.scotlandcountycs.com. To call in and leave a tip contact the tip line at 910-266-8146.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.