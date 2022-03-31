LAURINBURG — Two people were arrested after being found with drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Lees Mill and Produce Market roads around 9:30 p.m. for not having a license plate.

When officers approached the vehicle, there was a smell of marijuana which led to officers to search the vehicle. A firearm, cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The driver, 21-year-old Jason Henegan of Laurel Hill, and the passenger 19-year-old Jaylayah Garvin of Monroe were both arrested.

Henegan was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $20,000 bond.

Garvin was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana. She was given an $8,000 bond.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.