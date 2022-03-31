LAURINBURG — An inmate at Scotland Correctional faces additional charges after being found with drugs in the prison.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, prison officials called out the narcotics division on Wednesday after finding 41-year-old Rodney Randall Wentz in possession of illegal substances.

Wentz was found with 31 individually wrapped Suboxone strips, 3.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 individual bags of marijuana, K2 Spice synthetic cannabinoid paper, and rolling papers.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance on prison premises.

Wentz is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for several breaking and enterings and being a habitual felon.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.