Larceny

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Andrew Jackson Hwy on March 24 after a woman reported she had left her 2008 Honda Accord on the side of the road when it overheated. When she went back to get it the car was gone.

MARSTON — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 25, that a firearm was stolen from his bedroom.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a vehicle that was missing two tires was stolen out of their yard.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Ozell Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that he was showing a firearm to a friend when the friend took the firearm and left.

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported to the police department on Wednesday that a traffic counter that had been placed on the U.S. 401 near South Turnpike Road was taken.

LAURINBURG — Belk reported to the police department on Wednesday that $997 worth of clothing was taken from the store. The clothing was later recovered as 28-year-old Bascom Sykes of Shannon was arrested in connection to the larceny. He was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting arrest, and a failure to appear in Robeson County for resisting arrest. He was given a $2,000 bond.

Counterfeit

LAUREL HILL — The Cruz N Mart on Andrew Jackson Hwy reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 25 that unknown persons had passed a counterfeit $50 bill.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 25 that unknown persons shot at their house causing damage to the residence but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Micheal Wayne Ward, Jr., 28, of St. John’s Church Road in Laurel Hill, was arrested Monday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was given a $30,000 bond.

EAST LAURINBURG — Cynthia Ferguson, 39, of Woodburn Road in Laurinburg was arrested Monday for intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

LAURINBURG — Ricky Buck, 47, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear for simple assault. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Pierre Browning, 20, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Telah Locklear, 29, of Pembroke was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County for shoplifting. She was given a $1,000 bond.