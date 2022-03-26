LAURINBURG — The 24-year-old wanted for the homicide of a Laurinburg teen surrendered himself Friday evening.

According to a press release from Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, Isaiah Thomas Easterling had surrendered himself and was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center. The press release thanked the community and everyone who assisted in the apprehension of Easterling.

Easterling was wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The charges were in connection to the Thursday afternoon shooting that left 17-year-old Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson of Covenant Way dead.

Two others were injured in the incident, a 22-year-old was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital and a 24-year-old was transported to an out-of-county facility where he was last known to be in stable condition.

Wilkerson, was a student at Shaw Academy, according to a press release from Scotland County Schools. Grief counselors are available to students and staff. Two school-based mental health counselors were on call Friday for students and staff as well.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Exchange.