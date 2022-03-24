LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that led to a shooting on Saturday night.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, two vehicles were driving on Spring Mill Road near Hwy. 79 around 9 p.m. when one of the vehicles ran the other off the road. A shooting then occurred leaving the man who had been run off the road, with two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

No further details are being released at this time as the Sheriff’s Office is working with the District Attorney on the case.

