Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone broke in and stole curtains, dishes, cleaning supplies, bedsheets, batteries and a variety of clothes.

MARSTON — A resident of Terry Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons broke into the resident but nothing was taken but the backdoor was damaged.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke in and stole copper tubing, electrical wiring, a chainsaw, a ladder and two master locks.

EAST LAURINBURG — Scotland Veterinary Hospital reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into the building but nothing was missing.

LAURINBURG — An unnamed business on Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke into the business and stole cleaning supplies, two wooden tables and a printer.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 17 that a push power and several 4×4 wooden planks were stolen from the residence.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone stole their 2015 Lincoln MKC.

MARSTON — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a trailer cab was stolen.

LAURINBURG — The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown black female obtained four gallons of gas and left without paying.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of fraud from Wednesday. A man was selling his vehicle and took what he believed was a cashier’s check for it, the next day he went to cash the check only to be told it was fake.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ricky Reeves, 55, of Rose Haven Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Richmond County for second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Frederick Thomas, 50, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for failure to return rental property and keeping a disorderly house. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nahquaris Jones, 19, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon and two orders for arrest out of Anson County. He was given a $31,000 bond.