LAURINBURG — A Scotland Correctional inmate was found with drugs and a shank, according to officials.

In the press release from Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Narcotics Divison were called to the Scotland Correctional Institution earlier this week.

Staff at the prison had found 4.2 ounces of marijuana and a metal shank on 37-year-old Calvin Levon Hennigan.

Hennigan was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance on prison premises and felony possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Since Hennigan is an inmate at Scotland Correctional he wasn’t given a bond.

Katelin Gandee is a former senior writer at The Laurinburg Exchange.