LAUREL HILL —A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Crawford Lake Road around 8:06 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a possible gunshot victim.

The 65-year-old male was found unresponsive in a recliner with a gunshot wound to the head. He was life-flighted to an out-of-county medical facility where he is in critical condition.

The victim’s wife, 61-year-old Wendy Benton. was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

She was originally held without bond due to the domestic violence-related nature of the case but when she was a District Court Judge later in the day she was given a set bond of $2.5 million.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Exchange.