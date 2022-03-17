LAURINBURG —Church Community Services (CCS) received a $20,000.00 grant from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities Program and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC Foundation. With this funding given to grantees to help improve access to fresh and local food for their communities, CCS plans to have available 250 boxes of fresh produce available to the first 250 families that come to pick up this Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the I Ellis Johnson Gymnasium (IEJ), 815 McGirts Bridge Road.

In addition to the food boxes, they plan to open the IEJ gym back up for anyone needing clothing. CCS Staff state that the clothing is not just “leftover” but is excess that was never shopped at the Love Project held in December.

“When the Love Project donors leave an area they donate all of the excesses to that area, so what we have left may never have even been unboxed on the day of the actual project. There are still many many new and like-new items of clothing. While it will require shoppers to look through what is needed, CCS volunteers know and can point shoppers in the right direction to find proper sizing.

This is kind of the “kick-off” of the distribution of many more food boxes and this effort by CCS Staff and volunteers is being supported by volunteers from Restoring Hope Center under the direction of Faye Coats and also with support from Commissioner Rev. B.J.Gibson and church members of Nazareth Missionary Baptist.”

Currently, CCS is working on another date to bring other churches alongside them to distribute these food boxes throughout the county. If your church already runs a food pantry and is interested in learning how CCS might help you to receive food boxes for the combined drive, please call Vince Bateman at (910) 276-8330 as he will be coordinating these dates.

“We want to ensure that these foods which are being received by Sandhills AgInnovations get distributed throughout the community. By sharing the wealth we build synergy for the mission of all who want to end food insecurity.”

Sandhills AgInnovations is a project in the south central Sandhills Region of NC that supports farmers and expands the local farm economy. SAIC offers farmers and food businesses training, shared-used farm equipment, processing, aggregation, storage facilities and connections to markets. They serve Scotland, Robeson, Richmond, Anson Moore and Montgomery counties. SAIC will deliver the 250 boxes to IEJ this Saturday and included will be fresh fruits and vegetables.

Church Community Services is glad to be able to offer these fresh foods and is now working with several churches from surrounding counties on a request for additional funding from the Conservation Fund in hopes of continuing to offer these boxes throughout the spring.