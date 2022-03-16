LAURINBURG — It’s been two years since the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has been able to host Leadership Scotland. But this year, the program returns. Applications are being accepted and the program begins May 12.

Leadership Scotland offers the opportunity for local professionals to develop leadership skills and make a positive impact on Scotland County community. This intensive program is devoted to strengthening and educating our community leaders. Class members will have a chance to learn about public policy on local and state issues, discover the assets of local non-profits and learn about the various businesses and organizations that keep Scotland County strong, the chamber stated in a press release.

Chris English, executive director of Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce said the chamber shoots for 10 people to make up a class, but the maximum capacity is 12 members.

“This is a deep dive into the community,” he said.

Leadership Scotland takes it’s students to different industries in the area so that they can learn about the different componets to the area economy. “It’s eye opening to learn about these businesses,” English said.

This year there will be an introductory meet and greet cookout with the new class and past Leadership Scotland alumni which will be held on May 12th, according the release.

The first class, Team Building Day, will be held on May 18., according to the release. David Pope, Scotland Memorial Chief Operating Officer, told the chamber what Leadership Scotland meant to him. “Leadership Scotland is an excellent way for leaders who are new to our community to discover what makes Scotland County so special and to forge lasting connections with other community leaders. It is also very beneficial for those existing members of our community who have recently been promoted into leadership roles in their organizations. I credit Leadership Scotland for helping me quickly acclimate to our new home and for nurturing important relationships. I am proud to be a Leadership Scotland alumnus.”

The tuition for Leadership Scotland is $500 and must be paid once the applicant is accepted into the program. English said Leadership Scotland really gets people embedded in the community.

“Commitment to full participation is required and those interested can visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/leadership-scotland to complete the application. If you would like more information please call 910-276-7420, visit the office at 606 Atkinson Street in Laurinburg,” according the chamber’s release.

