LAURINBURG – Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Myra Stone joined the list of 837 North Carolina Main Street Champions as one of this year’s 33 honorees.

Stone was recognized during a virtual ceremony Thursday morning then presented with a certificate and medal by Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters.

“The Main Street Champion is someone who devotes a lot of their time and effort in working in the community and who gives their all in all aspects from planning and organizing to attending downtown events,” Walters said. “Myra defiantly embodies that for us and we’re happy to have her here in this community.”

In a press release, Director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center at Commerce Liz Parham, explained that Main Street Champions are the key to success with downtown revitalization.

“They possess the courage to move downtown forward,” Parham said. “They fight for positive change and do that with creativity and innovation and they actively get things done while staying focused on the downtown’s economic development strategies.”

Stone was nominated as the Main Street Champion this year by the Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Council and in the video played during the conference, it calls Stone “a tireless supporter and driving force for the growth of Laurinburg’s Main Street community.”

The video also stated that Stone “lends a sensible voice and a sense of passion and excitement for the town she calls home.”

Stone is the third Main Street Champion from Laurinburg, with Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Chris English was named the champion last year, and 2020 Director of Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Cory Hughes was named.

“I don’t have words to express how honored I am,” Stone said. “I really just love this community and I love being able to create something positive here for everyone to enjoy.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.