LAURINBURG- Downtown Laurinburg was one of eight communities across the state to receive an award for excellence in downtown revitalization.

The “Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization” was presented to the Downtown Laurinburg Advisory Council, the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, Robert C. Evans, AIA, and Allen Peele Construction for the work on 102 S. Main St.

The new restaurant was the result of an idea from the EDC, which resulted in buying two buildings downtown in 2019. The buildings were felt to be properties no one wanted to buy or repair with the idea that the EDC would eventually do a lease-to-own the buildings to prospective businesses.

In a video played at the virtual ceremony, it explained how this partnership is not very common, “as a member of the Downtown Advisory Council, Mark Ward, Scotland County’s economic developer realized that community leaders needed to step up and take an active role in the redevelopment of the downtown district … it is rather uncommon for a county economic development organization to take the lead or partner on downtown projects. Mark Ward and the Economic Development Board took an out-of-the-box approach and the returns on investing in downtown — the front porch of the community — will ultimately be more business development, employment opportunities, and investment.”

The Railroad Bar and Grill is the brainchild of Boyd McLaurin and Todd Stubbs who came together to create the Rresteraunt at the location, and after hitting several roadblocks over the past few years the restaurant opened on Feb. 13 with a completely new look to the over 100-year-old building.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the eight winners were selected out of 35 nominations and Laurinburg was one of three Main Street programs in the state to get the specific Best Public-Private Partnership award.

“The projects being recognized include high-quality rehabilitation projects, a new infill project, a unique event based on local assets, and an economic recovery initiative,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development in a press release. “North Carolina communities used public and private investment, historic tax credits, and community development block grants to bring these projects to fruition.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.