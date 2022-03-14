Student wins $5,000 scholarship

MAXTON — A Purnell Swett High School senior has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Halana Nadora Bryant, 18, is the daughter of Jerry Bryant and Rena Bryant of Prospect Community. She is graduating with honors and has a 4.0 GPA.

Bryant has chosen to attend Fayetteville State University and play in the band with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She auditioned Friday for the $5,000 scholarship at FSU and was chosen as the recipient, according to a statement provided to The Robesonian.

Bryant has been playing music since she was at Prospect Elementary School and plans to major in Professional Music.

Bryant is motivated and just wants the opportunity to be the best at what she does, according to the statement.

***

Richmond County man sentence is commuted

ROCKINGHAM — Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of three people who were convicted for crimes committed when they were teenagers, including a prisoner who was convicted on a murder charge in Richmond County.

Joshua McKay, now 37, served 20 years in prison for the murder of Mary Catherine Young in Richmond County which he committed at 17. The incident took place on Dec. 7, 2001.

In August of 2002, McKay pled guilty to second-degree murder, assault inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm and multiple felonious breaking and entering charges.

Cooper’s commutation order states that McKay must not commit any felony, Class A1 misdemeanor or impaired driving offense for a full year effective March 24.

McKay cannot leave the state of North Carolina without explicit permission given from a Community Corrections or NC Department of Public Safety official. He cannot own a firearm, assault another person or modify his residence or employment without approval.

“If the Governor, or his successor, finds that Joshua Chase McKay has violated any of the conditions herein provided, then the Governor or his successor may, in his or her discretion, revoke or modify the Commutation granted this day,” reads the order.

While incarcerated, McKay has been consistently employed as a carpenter, according to the Governor’s press release. His projected release would have been in Nov. 2022.

The three commutations are the first recommended by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board which was established last year. This review board is part of a series of recommendations from the Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice that works to rectify racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

According to the task force, more than 80% of people committed to North Carolina prisons for crimes they committed as juveniles are people of color.

***

Increased patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

RALEIGH – On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, state officials are reminding people to never drink and drive.

For the next week, law enforcement agencies statewide will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the St. Patrick’s Day “Booze It & Lose It” enforcement campaign.

“We know alcohol tends to be a part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but people should never get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking alcohol,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”

Since 2018, 105 motorists have been killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign period.

“One of the worst things we do as an agency is to notify a family of the death of their loved one from a motor vehicle collision,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “These tragic events and the lasting impacts they have on families can be avoided, so please do your part by planning ahead and ensuring you and your friends celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.”

Increased enforcement during specific campaign periods year-round is a key part of making North Carolina roads safer. In 2021, North Carolina experienced the most traffic fatalities since 1973 – with impaired driving a leading cause of crashes.

If you drink and need a ride home, call a friend, take public transit or call a cab. All are better options than getting behind the wheel intoxicated. For more safe driving tips, visit ncghsp.org or follow NCGHSP on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

From Champion Media reports