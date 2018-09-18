Laurinburg-Maxton airport officials consider themselves lucky

MAXTON — While much of the area suffered damage from high winds or flooding from Hurricane Florence’s bands of heavy rain and its aftermath, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport is considering itself lucky.

Jo Ann Gentry, director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission, said the airport was more prepared for Florence than they had been for Hurricane Matthew two years earlier.

According to Gentry, the airport lost power on Friday but had generators that helped treat the water at the Laurinburg-Maxton Wastewater Treatment Plant as well as other locations on the property.

While there was some flooding on the north end of the property, there was no flooding on the runways. On Sunday, however, Airport Road was flooded in two areas and, on Monday, one had dried up but the other remained flooded.

“We’re very lucky,” Gentry said. “We have great employees who have worked through the weekend and did a great job keeping everything going.”

The airport is open and will continue to have service. The airport also has fuel for planes that might be needing to stop when taking items to areas such as Wilmington during the recovery period.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

