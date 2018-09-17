EOC officals say the curfew remains

LAURINBURG — As Florence leaves the region, the Emergency Operational Center officials took time Monday afternoon to thank all emergency personnel while also reminding the public to be cautious.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey thanked all officials involved in providing safety for residents. He the reminded the public that some roads are still flooded and snakes and other hazardous objects could be in flooded areas.

“The roads are still flooded — continue to stay out of the storm affected areas,” said Kersey. “The curfew is still in effect for 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

Director of Scotland County Emergency Services Roylin Hammond also had suggestions for residents who are out of power.

“The fastest way to get power on is not to call 911 but your utility provider,” said Hammond.

He also urged all county residents to boil any tap water because not all water systems are back up and running yet.

“Support your neighbor and share with them. We all need to work together to get through this,” said Hammond.

