Record number of births

Courtesy photo

PINEHURST – A record-breaking month of deliveries in August 2018 has obstetricians and the Labor & Delivery staff at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital scratching their heads and checking their calendars for holiday celebrations and unusual weather events during November 2017. With 213 deliveries and 220 babies (seven sets of twins!), Moore Regional broke the previous record of 200 babies. The staff celebrated the milestone with specially decorated cupcakes. Mohamed Ibrahim, M.D., of FirstHealth OB/GYN, delivered the record-setting 201st delivery. Pictured during the celebration are from left to right (front row): Beth Tabor, R.N.; April Feliciano, R.N.; Keida Gill, R.N.; Brittany Bullard; Pamela G. Kantorowski, M.D., of Southern Pines Women’s Health Center – a FirstHealth Clinic; Dr. Ibrahim; Shayna Jones, M.D., of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic; Shannen Burns; Samantha Parsons, R.N.; and Brandy Lanier; (back row) Amber Johnson, R.N.; Joy Tera, R.N.; Pam Morgan, R.N.; Melonie Pusser, R.N.; Lindsey Mederos, R.N.; Christopher Richberg, M.D., of Southern Pines Women’s Health Center – a FirstHealth Clinic; Christina Slazas, R.N.; and Trina Jackson.