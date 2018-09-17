NCDOT provides website to check local blocked roads

LAURINBURG — For those wanting to know what roads are safe, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has a way to check from home.

The NCDOT website has local travel information like traffic, incidents, and weather that will affect some routes. The ratings are from low severity to high severity. You can see roads by region, route, or county.

To look up roads affected by Tropical Storm Florence, visit https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary.aspx?co=83 for Scotland County.

Click on the “Incident” tab to show the list of affected roads. The “Traffic” tab will show a map with routes and the places affected are marked.

Some roads currently affected in our area are:

— Medium Severity, N.C. 144, north of Laurinburg, both directions

— Low Severity, Jim Calhoun Road (SR-1118 ) Near Laurinburg / Both Directions

— Medium Severity,Weather Event Railroad St (SR-1141 ) North of Laurinburg / Both Directions

— Low Severity,Weather Event Oil Mill Rd (SR-1144 ) Near SC State Line / Both Directions

— Low Severity,Weather Event Laurel Hill Church (SR-1321 ) Near Laurinburg / Heading North

— Low Severity, Weather Event Sneads Grove Rd (SR-1324 ) Near Laurinburg / Both Directions

— Low Severity, Weather Event Nashville Church Rd (SR-1331 ) Near Wagram / Both Directions

— Medium Severity, Weather Event US-401 In Laurinburg / Both Directions

For more affected roads, visit the main website at drivenc.gov.

