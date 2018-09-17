Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s department on Wednesday that someone had entered her home and vehicle and stole several items. The items included a Beat earbuds, wallet and two debit cards totaling $70 as well as $300 in cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had broken into his home by breaking out the back window of a door. The suspect stole a 50-inch TV, a 40-inch TV, an X-box gaming system, shoes and a clear backpack totaling $1,800.

Aggravated Assault

LAURINBURG — An inmate of the Scotland Correctional Institution was stabbed Wednesday by another inmate suffering severe lacerations. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — John Phillip Pearson, 33, of Quick Street, Gibson, was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest for assault on a female. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAUREL HILL — James A. Johnson, 35, of Crestline Road, Laurinburg, was arrested Wednesday for larceny. He was given a $100 bond.

WAGRAM — Jamy Terron McQueen, 37, of Laviner Clark Road was arrested Thursday for communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Dillon Wilkes, 33, of McQueen Road was arrested for failure to appear. He was given a $1,400 bond.

