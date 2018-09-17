Flooding causes water system failure

LAURINBURG — After several issues and boil notices put out by the city, flooding caused the entire water system to go down Monday.

On Monday morning the city of Laurinburg released a press release stating that, due to flooding, residents in the county and city would have limited access at best to water as the system went down.

The city’s water system feeds the county’s system, leading to both county and city residents feeling the effects.

On Monday afternoon, extensive repairs were being made to the system to get the water back up.

When water does come back officials are advising residents to boil the water being used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation or to continue using bottled or stored water.

The boil order is to keep residents safe from potentially harmful organisms that could be in the water.

Before the systems went down the city had ordered two boil-water notices, the first was for a large portion of District Two County water system issued Saturday night and the second was for a smaller portion of District One County water system Sunday night.

The first order was issued due to the water tank in the district being unable to replenish without water while there was a break in the water line for the District One issue.

Once water is believed to be considered safe for human consumption it will be announced, but residents are encouraged to boil water for at least a minute until told otherwise.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

