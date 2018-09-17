Crews work on power throughout the county

LAURINBURG — More than 500,000 people statewide are still without power after Hurricane Florence, and several thousand of those are in Scotland County.

City crews worked diligently through the weekend to get power back up in between the lingering winds and onslaught of rain.

Many in both the city and county lost power Friday into Saturday. The city of Laurinburg had five out of six circuits down, but the circuits were back up by Saturday night. However, due to strong winds and rain, the work done throughout the day had to be re-done on Sunday.

The city got help from crews out of Wilson, Apex, Tar Heel and Rocky Mount — adding an extra 20 to 25 members to the electric team.

City Manager Charles Nichols said that a lot would get done Monday because there were so many extra hands … however, due to more possible rain that could change.

“We could be taking steps forwards only to get knocked back,” Nichols said.

Duke Energy Progress had 4,811 customer affected in Scotland County as of Monday and crews had begun to assess the damage in areas but due to extreme damage including flooding and downed trees, the restoration process is slower and more difficult for the workers.

Lumbee River EMC had approximately 20,500 outages as of Monday morning and had brought in additional crews to help assist with the restoration efforts.

With more rain and flooding there is a possibility that once the power does come back on it could go out again depending on the areas affected.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

