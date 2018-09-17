The county will be out of water until further notice

LAURINBURG — The entire county will be out of water until further notice after flooding Sunday.

Officials released a press release letting residents know that both county and city water systems would be down until extensive repairs could be made.

“Crews are working tirelessly to make the necessary repairs to get the water systems restored as soon as possible,” the release stated.

Once water is turned back on The Division of Water Resources advises consumers boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

It is recommended to vigorously boil the water for one minute, as that time should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

Officials are strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.