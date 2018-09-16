Crews working to restore power to area

LAURINBURG — Crews are working to restore power in Laurinburg and Scotland County.

The City of Laurinburg spent Saturday working to restore power and went back out Sunday morning to continue in hopes of restoring power to the residents of Laurinburg. An eight-man crew from Wilson came Sunday to assist with power restoration.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, the circuits had all been back up Saturday night but due to wind and rain had gone back down. Due to this, there are four more crews coming from Apex, Tar Heel and two from Rocky Mount coming to help work on the systems.

The crews were out in the wind and rain trying to get the power back on for residence, but Nichols said that there needs to be a break in the weather to help ensure that the power gets on.

Nichols is thankful for the crew as they are out working in the elements trying to get the power back on for the residents and have been working non-stop trying to get them back on.

Public safety, street crews and water crews as well have been out over the weekend working to clear the roads and continue making sure that the drains are open.

Duke Energy has begun to assess the damage in areas but due to extreme damage including flooding and downed trees, the restoration process is slower and more difficult. A status update will be provided Monday evening. In Scotland County, there are 4, 409 customers without power

Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation has also been working to restore electric services to its customers by having all available crews out working to repair the systems. An additional 34 lineman had arrived Sunday to help assist. Around 34, 354 LREMC members are without power as of Sunday morning.

Some Spectrum internet users might be experiencing wifi issues in the time after the storm. According to the company’s website widespread power and service outages have been experienced due to crews will begin restoration as soon as conditions safely allow and as the power is restored.

Spectrum has opened more than 5,100 wifi hotspots in response to Florence across the Carolina’s to see local hotspots visit www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots.wifi hotspots in response to Florence across the Carolina’s to see local hotspots visit www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]