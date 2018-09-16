Boil order in effect for District Two

LAURINBURG — Officials have issued a boil water notice for areas in District Two after a water tank has gone down.

According to the release a large portion of the District Two County Water System will be down until power is restored in the area and the water tank for that district is able to be replenished.

Water consumers may experience periods of low pressure and outages due to a power outage at the water tank. The outage is due to a power failure at the booster pumps that replenishes the water tank.

Periods of low to no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for the back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored, consumers boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The Public Utilities office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

The areas affected include those residents between Gillis to Gum Swamp Rd, Palmer Rd, Sneads Grove Rd, and others in the nearby areas.