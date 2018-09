LAURINBURG — Scotland County shouldn’t expect to see any rays of sunshine for the next 72 hours or more.

According to the most recent forecast, the region will see a 100 percent chance of rain through Sunday, with only a slight dip on Monday.

Tuesday should begin the reduction of rain chances before clouds clear out overnight and make way for sunshine Wednesday.

Before it’s all said and done, however, the county and region should expect more than 20 inches of rainfall from Florence.