Florence rain has local officals on edge

LAURINBURG — As the winds of Florence pass over the county, the rain still has the Emergency Operational Center on alert.

“We still expect 12 to 24 hours of rain,” said Roylin Hammond, director of Scotland emergency services. “We could have more road closures and temporary road closures depending on where it floods.”

Hammond is relieved that the storm did not meet the worst expectations and devastate the county. Power is being restored to residents in Laurinburg and Hammond reports that Duke Energy workers plan to come and restore power lines Sunday.

“We are headed back to normal, some businesses and restaurants are opening up,” said Hammond.

The problem arising now is flooding. Scotland County Emergency Services and Emergency Management released that they had identified a 100-year floodplain in Scotland County at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

SCES and EM are concerned that in the next 24 to 72 hours, flash flooding could affect the county, especially in the floodplain areas. Hammond highly suggests that people not drive through standing water.

Emergency Services cannot force citizens to evacuate, but they are asking citizens to be prepared to evacuate immediately should your location begin to flood. If you need assistance or have any questions call 910-266-4666.

