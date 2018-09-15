100 year floodplain found in Scotland County- released list of flood areas

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Emergency Services and Emergency Management have found a 100 year flood plain in the county. They are on high alert and have released a list of flood areas in the county and city.

Areas which are located in this flood plain are at an increased risk of seeing significant flooding. There is concern that in the next 24-72 hours as conditions change a severe flooding event could occur in the following locations placing citizens in danger.

County:

-All of Bakerfield

-Fork Street

-Allison Drive (Jameston)

-Calhoun Drive (79 side)

-Fox Crossing

-Horse Park in front of General McArthur’s

-Hasty Road across from St Andrews Horse Park

-Pea Bridge Road (Near Wed Way)

-Dixie Guano Road

-1st and 2nd Street East Laurinburg

-74 Bus. East from Leeth Creek to Dixie Guana (Creel Side)

-Appaloosa Cr.

-Palomino Road

-Bronco Drive

-15-501 1 mile North of Nic’s Pik

-Harry Malloy at Barnes Bridge

-Bryant’s Circle Subdivision of HWY 71

-Dan Smith Road

-Fairway Drive

City:

-Westwood Subdivision

-Plaza Road

-Oakcroft Trail Subdivision

-Mistletoe Drive

-Lakewood Drive

-Malloy Street

-Creedle Street at end

-Old Lumberton from Creek to Emory Street

-4th Street, 3rd Street

-Purcell Street

-Shaw Street

-McGirts Bridge near city limit

-Carver Street Apartments

-Joy Street (end)

-Creekside Drive

The Emergency Services cannot force citizens to evacuate, but they are asking citizens to be prepared to evacuate immediately should your location begin to flood. If you need assistance or have any questions please call 910-266-4666.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]