Thousands in Scotland County affected by power outages

LAURINBURG — More than 500,000 people are without power after Hurricane Florence, including several thousand in Scotland County.

Many in both the city and county lost power Friday into Saturday. The City of Laurinburg had five out of six circuits down according to Director of Scotland Emergency Services Roylin Hammond.

Hammond believed that four of the circuits would be up sometime within the day or so depending on weather. Officials from Public Utilities were out working when the Exchange called.

However, for those who have Duke Energy Progress, it could be a while before power comes back on. In Scotland County, there are a 6,081 Duke Energy Progress customers and 4,619 were without power Saturday, with 77 outage locations.

According to a Duke Energy Representative, there currently isn’t a time frame for when power will be back on. The representative told the Exchange that they will have to wait until its safe to send their trucks out to fix the power outages.

Duke Energy’s model continues to show there could be an additional one to three million power outages across the Carolina’s as Hurricane Florence slowly moves across the states.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]