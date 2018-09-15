Shelter sees an influx of people before the storm

LAURINBURG — Hurricane Florence began to hit the area with winds and rain Friday night causing many locals to seek shelter.

The American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter in the gym of Scotland High School and the location could hold between 300 to 350 people.

According to shelter manager Elisabet Lebron, there was an influx of people to the shelter before the storm hit.

“We had up to 92 clients last night,” Lebron said. “Some have left and some will be coming back but we can’t say how many will be coming back.”

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday there were around 58 people still in the shelter.

Since there has been less than 100 clients it is highly unlikely that a secondary shelter will be opened, though with possible flooding the shelter could see more influx of people looking to evacuate their homes.

While most things have gone well with the shelter there has been one hiccup that the shelter is currently working on fixing.

There is a generator that is supposed to kick on whenever the power goes out but hasn’t kicked on. According to Lebron, the Emergency Operations Center is working on finding another generator to bring power back to the gym. Though Lebron said that everyone in the shelter is doing fine despite the power outage.

The shelter does not have a clear date on when it will be closing as it all depends on the weather.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

