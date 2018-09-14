More than 75 in shelter at Scotland High

LAURINBURG — Dozens are taking advantage of the shelter at Scotland High put in place by the American Red Cross to ride out Hurricane Florence.

More than 75 people had come to the shelter Friday, according to Roylin Hammond, director of Scotland County Emergency Services. The shelter can accommodate about 375.

The shelter was opened at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Scotland High School gym. The location can hold up to 350 people and offers cots, water, snacks and three meals a day.

According to Elisabet Lebron, the shelter manager, the shelter could be open through the weekend or longer depending on the storm and if it is safe to allow the clients who have sought shelter.

The shelter is being run by volunteers by the American Red Cross, the Health Department, and the Department of Social Services.

While those who wish to take refuge in the shelter are discouraged from bringing overly-large items or too many items, standard sized air mattresses along with sleeping bags are allowed. Lebron did have several items that were strongly suggested to bring to the shelter.

“We strongly suggest that they bring in a pillow, that they bring in another blanket such as a throw blanket,” Lebron said. “We suggest that they bring in a small bag with toiletry items because we don’t provide that.”

The shelter does not allow pets and if it does meet capacity there are several secondary locations that can be opened around the county to provide refuge to anyone who seeks it to ride out Hurricane Florence.

Katelin Gandee

