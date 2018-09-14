Local resident opens up shelter

MARSTON — The American Red Cross’s shelter at Scotland High School isn’t the only shelter in the county being opened up.

Bo Frizzell, who owns Edge Grading and Hauling in Wagram, has opened up a shelter in one of his large buildings. The location is open to everyone until it becomes full. The location has a generator, water, snacks and cots.

According to Frizzell’s Facebook, the location is one of the highest locations in the county and is unlikely to be flooded out.

Unlike the Red Cross, Frizzell is welcoming pets as long as they stay in a cage.

The shelter will remain open until the storm has passed and is located at 27320 Troll Road, Marston.