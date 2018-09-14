Florence pummels historic building

This Laurinburg building, located at the corner or North Main and Railroad streets, was built in 1903 by the great-grandfather of Beacham McDouglad. On Friday morning, high winds and rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Florence began to break apart the historic structure. For years the building housed M.A. McDougald Furniture and Undertaking. This Laurinburg building, located at the corner or North Main and Railroad streets, was built in 1903 by the great-grandfather of Beacham McDouglad. On Friday morning, high winds and rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Florence began to break apart the historic structure. For years the building housed M.A. McDougald Furniture and Undertaking.

