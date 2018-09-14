United Way offers help to all those in the path of Hurricane Florence

As thousands of people evacuate their homes because of Hurricane Florence, United Way is taking calls and helping people find the resources they need.

United Way’s 2-1-1 service and website has collected information about shelters, FEMA assistance, and disaster distress hotline information. 2-1-1 specialists can answer questions regarding the following:

— Shelter locations

— Where to get food

— Where to get supplies

— Help accessing disaster programs

— Other non-life threatening emergencies

People in affected areas can call 2-1-1 or text “Florence” to 898-211 for information about available services in their local community.

Additionally, United Way has established The United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund, a national fund which will distribute 100 percent of donations to mid- and long-term recovery efforts in the affected areas in the months and years ahead.