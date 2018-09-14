NCDOT: Don’t travel on I-95 or U.S. 74

RALEIGH — The state Department of Transportation this morning said that flooding from the Lumber River is expected to impact travel on Interstate 95 and U.S. 74 this weekend.

The department said those roads are now clear, but advises against travel because of tropical storm winds that are hitting Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties, the southern half of the DOT’s Division 6.

“We are beginning to receive reports of downed trees in roadways,” said Andrew Barksdale, a public relations spokesman for Divisions 4, 6 and 8 which includes Scotland County). ” … We are closely monitoring these locations and will advise of any changes.”

He said the DOT had no road closures to report, no flooding, no major incidents and no bridge or dam problems to report at 8 this morning.